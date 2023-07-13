Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Ajax have issued an update on Edwin van der Sar’s condition, stating that he is ‘still in the intensive care unit’ but is ‘not in life-threatening danger’.

The former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper suffered a brain haemorrhage while on holiday in Croatia last week.

In a statement made with his wife’s approval on Twitter, the club said: ‘Update on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar in Croatia: “Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable.

He is not in life-threatening danger. Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.”‘

The 52-year-old was flown to hospital by helicopter on Friday, but the club confirmed he was in a stable condition.

They wrote on Twitter:

‘On Friday, Edwin van der Sar had bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.’

Ajax delivered a further update on Sunday stating that he was still in a ‘stable condition’ in intensive care but his condition was ‘still concerning’.

Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin’s wife,’ the club added on Sunday.

‘The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.’

The Dutch goalkeeper made 312 appearances for the Eredivisie side and they showed their support to their former player on Saturday, wearing shirts with ‘Van der Sar 1’ on the back ahead of their pre-season friendly against Den Bosch.

It comes after Van der Sar’s agent, Rob Jansen, also provided an update on the former Ajax chief executive’s condition.

Speaking to the Kieft Jansen Egmond Gijp podcast, per Manchester Evening News, he said: ‘Of course, things are not going well. ‘But not good and good. That’s what it’s called under control.

‘You have to protect the family in this. He’s in good hands. Annemarie is there with her son. There is continuous contact from the Netherlands about how to proceed.

‘He needs to rest very well. We are confident that this will work out, but it is not small. A brain haemorrhage is very serious. She (Annemarie) had it herself in 2009. She recognises a lot of what happened to her then.’

The goalkeeper joined Manchester United in 2005 from Fulham, going on to play 266 matches for the Red Devils, while keeping an impressive 135 clean sheets during his time at the club.

He enjoyed a decorated playing career, winning two Champions League titles with United and Ajax, while winning four Premier League titles and was also crowned a Dutch champion four times.