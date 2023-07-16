Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar has been repatriated to his native Netherlands as he continues his recovery from a brain haemorrhage.

The 52-year-old goalkeeper was rushed to hospital via helicopter after suffering a brain hemorrhage on holiday in Croatia earlier this month.

A statement from Ajax confirmed that the former Manchester United star’s condition remains stable and non-life threatening.

‘Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital.

‘His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition, and communicative.

‘The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week.

‘Edwin has to remain in the intensive care unit where he will be investigated further, and the family fervently hope he can focus on his recovery afterwards.’

Van der sar joined United in 2005, with the club still attempting to fill the void left following Peter Schmeichel’s departure six years prior.

The Dutchman won four Premier League trophies at United and pulled off the crucial save to deny Nicolas Anelka’s penalty as United triumphed over Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final.