Thursday July 6, 2023 – Former Inter Milan striker, Obinna Nsofor, has married his white partner, Anastasija Radi.

The 36-year-old footballer, took to Instagram to share glamorous photos from their big day.

In his caption, he wrote: “Mr & Mrs Nsofor.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in December 2021.

See the photos below 

