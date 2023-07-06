Thursday July 6, 2023 – Former Inter Milan striker, Obinna Nsofor, has married his white partner, Anastasija Radi.
The 36-year-old footballer, took to Instagram to share glamorous photos from their big day.
In his caption, he wrote: “Mr & Mrs Nsofor.”
The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in December 2021.
See the photos below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>