Monday, July 3, 2023 – Former Defence Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, now wants his successor Aden Duale to be summoned over recent Al-Shabaab attacks in the North Eastern region.

Speaking on Sunday during the burial of the late Major David Micha, a KDF soldier who was killed in Lamu by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists, Wamalwa said that CS Duale should be questioned about the security status in the country.

He asked Duale to explain why the Kenya-Somalia border was reopened since it has sparked terror attacks in the county.

“Ask my successor Aden Duale, under what circumstances did the Kenya Kwanza regime decide to open the Kenya-Somalia border? Why are we witnessing too many deaths from al-Shabaab attacks since Kenya Kwanza took office and started the border opening conversations?,” Wamalwa posed.

Wamalwa was accompanied by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi, who said that the defense system is critical to the country, and when soldiers are left at the mercy of terrorists, the leadership must own up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.