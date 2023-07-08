Saturday, July 8, 2023 – Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga, is among Kenyans who have been tear-gassed by police in Nairobi while demanding the release of protesters who were arrested on Friday during the Saba Saba protests organized by the veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Mutunga was in the company of Boniface Mwangi and other activists.

One person was injured in the incident that caused a commotion at the police station.

Activist Mwangi, a professional photojournalist, condemned the action and accused the OCS Central Police Station, Moses Mutayi, of violating their right to picket and demonstrate.

“Police have decided to teargas their workplace and beat some of us. President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua continue to undermine the Constitution,” Mwangi lamented.

Mwangi had earlier criticized Ruto’s regime, stating that it frustrated the former CJ and veteran lawyer John Khaminwa’s effort to release the detained protesters on bail.

Other activists who accompanied the trio to Central Police Station were Kenya National Commission on Human Rights commissioner Victor Kamau and city lawyer Lempaa Soyinka.

