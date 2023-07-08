Saturday, July 8, 2023 – Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga, has blasted Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki and Attorney General Justin Muturi after he was assaulted and tear-gassed by police while demanding the release of protestors who were arrested on Friday during the Saba Saba protests.

Mutunga was tear-gassed outside Central Police Station on Saturday when he was demanding the release of 32 protestors who were arrested on Friday during Saba Saba demos organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Nairobi, Mutunga said Kindiki and Muturi, by their rich experience in law, should be the ones advising and guiding the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and his troops on how to handle protests.

Kindiki is a professor of Law with a background in International Human Rights Law and Democracy from the University Of Pretoria, South Africa.

Muturi on the other hand, served as Principal Magistrate at the Nairobi Law Courts from 1983 – 1997.“They have become politicians and forgotten about their law.

In my view, those are the people who should be telling the IG what the Constitution says. The government will actually look very good if the police protect people to demonstrate.

“The police ought to protect the protestors and not arrest them.

“We have a police force that is not decolonised.

“The IG should be told about Articles 37 and 238 of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya,” Mutunga said.

