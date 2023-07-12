Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Big Brother star, Antolecky, has reacted to the concerns her fans had about her weight gain.

Anto who was hitherto known for her slim physique, drew attention when she posted recent photos of herself on her Twitter handle. She looked pretty in her blue offshoulder outfit.

However, her followers couldn’t help but notice her new weight.

While some expressed their love for her new look, others showed their concern.

Responding via her Twitter handle, Anto said;

‘Thanks to everyone for the kind words about my weight gain

While I like it a little, I’m still self conscious bc it was not intentional. It’s actually the side effect of a health condition that I’ve been battling. But inshallah, I will be healed soon and going to the gym’