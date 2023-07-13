Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga cancelled his planned Kamukunji Rally yesterday during Azimio protests, accusing the police of injuring protesters.

According to Raila, President William Ruto sponsored goons to cause mayhem and vandalize property to pin the blame on him.

However, Raila vowed never to be intimidated by Ruto’s unruly tactics, saying nationwide protests will continue until he repeals sections of the Finance Act 2023.

“We have witnessed savage attacks on our supporters by police officers who discriminately shot, injured and killed a number of people across the country, including here in Nairobi,” Raila stated.

He also accused Ruto of targeting the protesters who stood up for their rights.

“Where we have reached, it’s only good to note that there is no going back.

“We will continue to exercise our constitutional rights until when our demands shall have been met,” Raila stated.

At the same time, the ODM Leader accused Ruto of turning the country into a police state given the excessive force the police are using on demonstrators who are just exercising their democratic rights.

“We must not allow it to happen to our country again. We have always said that these meetings remain peaceful until the police decide to break them up with bullets and teargas,” Raila claimed.

The former Prime Minister noted that ordinary citizens were determined to shape their destiny after the Kenya Kwanza government abandoned them in their hour of need.

