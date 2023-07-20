Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua lambasted foreign powers for lying about the situation in Kenya.

In a press statement, Mutua noted that there were foreign bodies who were making unsubstantiated claims about how the Kenyan government was handling Raila Odinga’s Azimio protests.

In particular, he took offense with a letter issued by the United Nations Human Rights Office dated July 14, 2023, that stated up to 23 people had been killed and dozens injured during anti-government protests.

“Where are the 23 people? Give me their names. When you say police are using excessive force, show me them doing so,” he challenged the UN.

He further noted that police officers had shown great restraint as protestors caused mayhem and destruction of property.

“Did you see police shooting anyone?” he posed adding that those who engaged in criminal activities would face the law.

Mutua in his continued criticism of the UN body accused them of penning a false letter riddled with misinformation.

“We do not want people being used to spreading propaganda by few people who do not want peace,” the CS told the diplomatic community.

The UN had asked the Kenyan government to offer protection to protestors who were airing their grievances instead of clamping down on them.

The Foreign Affairs CS further dismissed that foreign embassies would engage in a mediation process between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after 13 Ambassadors and High Commissioners recommended mediation between Ruto and Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.