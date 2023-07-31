Monday, July 31, 2023 – A young lady is the talk of social media after she posted videos having fun with her aging mzungu lover.

The pretty lady is dating a man old enough to be her ancestor.

She keeps him company as he enjoys his sunset years.

The man is too weak to dance and he seems to be battling a terminal illness.

Social media flocked to the lady’s timeline to troll her but she is not bothered with people’s opinions.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.