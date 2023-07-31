Monday, July 31, 2023 – A young lady is the talk of social media after she posted videos having fun with her aging mzungu lover.

The pretty lady is dating a man old enough to be her ancestor.

She keeps him company as he enjoys his sunset years.

The man is too weak to dance and he seems to be battling a terminal illness.

Social media flocked to the lady’s timeline to troll her but she is not bothered with people’s opinions.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleWoman applauded for refusing to give up her first-class seat so a family can sit next to their child (VIDEO)
Next articleCARLEE RUSSELL smiles in mugshot after being charged for faking her kidnap, forcing police to carry out a two day search for her

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply