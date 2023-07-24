Football’s Finest: A Closer Look at the 2023 African Player of the Year Contenders

In the constantly evolving world of football, Africa continues to produce an array of talented individuals who not only dominate their local leagues but also make waves on an international level. Last year’s winner Sadio Mane has concluded a rather lacklustre campaign for Bayern Munich and as we approach the end of the year, will the 2023 winner fare any better?

It is time to turn our attention to the promising candidates for the 2023 African Player of the Year award. This year’s contenders have showcased exceptional skill and prowess on the pitch, leaving an indelible mark on the beautiful game. The following profiles strive to shine a light on these remarkable athletes and their accomplishments in the past season.

Riyad Mahrez: The Artful Dribbler

With what looks to be his final season with Manchester City, the Algerian superstar, looks to have left after the Blues ’ most successful season, achieving a historic treble, with the Champions League trophy finally achieved.

Best known for his finesse, agility, and control over the ball. Mahrez’s playing style can be best described as a perfect blend of creativity and precision. His artful dribbling, coupled with his signature cut-ins from the right wing, make him an unpredictable adversary on the pitch. His ability to accurately deliver both short and long passes, along with his composed finishing, makes him a serious threat to opposing defences. While his last season for City only resulted in five premier league goals, he will leave the club with 10 major trophies and 78 goals and 59 assists in 236 appearances.

Yassine Bounou: The Impenetrable Guardian

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, fondly referred to by fans as ‘Bono,’ has had a remarkable year with Sevilla. Despite losing first-choice keeper to Dmitrovic, he had an incredible run as a cup keeper, playing an important part in the Europa League and was vital in Sevilla’s victory over Roma, saving one penalty, giving them their record seventh Europa League trophy and becoming the most successful team in UEFA Europa League history.

However, it is Bono’s performance at the 20222 Quatar World Cup, which has pundits talking.

The Moroccan goalkeeper showcased his world-class capabilities on this global stage, cementing his name in the annals of football history. Bounou was instrumental in Morocco’s qualification to the semi-finals, with his incredible saves becoming the talk of the town. His agility and reflexes, coupled with his unique ability to read the game, often left opponents stunned and fans cheering. His feats during the World Cup further exemplified why he is considered one of the finest goalkeepers in the world and a strong contender for the African Player of the Year title. Bounou, with his infectious smile and indomitable spirit, truly embodied the spirit of the World Cup, leaving an indelible mark on the tournament.

Victor Osimhen: The Goal Machine

Finally, Nigerian ‘goal machine’ Victor Osimhen is currently the leading favourite for many new UK bookmakers after his record-breaking year. He has been a spectacle in Serie A, playing for Napoli. His speed, athleticism, and precision in front of the goal have resulted in 26 goals in 30 league games helping the Azzurri secure their first scudetto in 33 years.

Finishing as the Golden Boot winner, not only is he renowned for his impressive goal-scoring ability but also his speed, agility and power. His impeccable shot accuracy and finishing skills make him a lethal striker in front of the goal. Furthermore, his aerial prowess and physicality add another dimension to his gameplay, allowing him to dominate in air duels and effectively convert set pieces. Osimhen’s remarkable ability to read the game and position himself tactically also aids his goal-scoring tally, making him a formidable player on the pitch.

Andre Onana: The Agile Sentinel

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has had an exceptional year, making him a strong contender for the African Player of the Year award. Renowned for his remarkable reflexes and agility, Onana had been instrumental in Inter’s run in the Champions League, despite losing to Manchester City, he still managed to 8 clean sheets in the competition. Domestically he fared even better with 19 clean sheets.

His excellent shot-stopping abilities, combined with his adept skill in orchestrating play from the back, are some of the distinctive traits that make him stand out and have secured him a £47 million pound move to Manchester United.

Achraf Hakimi: The Versatile Speedster

Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi has had a sensational year at Paris Saint-Germain, proving his worth as one of the most promising wing-backs in world football. Hakimi’s nomination comes on the back of his brilliant displays on the pitch, where his blistering pace, technical ability, and versatility have been on full display. Renowned for his outstanding ability to overlap on the right flank, Hakimi has contributed immensely in the attacking third with 7 goals and 12 assists. Defensively, his speed and positioning have thwarted many opposition attacks, making him an instrumental figure in PSG’s domestic success and their deep Champions League run. Hakimi’s remarkable performances this season put him firmly in contention for the 2023 African Player of the Year award.

Another African standout at the World Cup, Hakimi was vital in helping his nation achieve their first-ever World Cup semifinal, playing both creator and goal scor er , netting a panenka against Spain to send his team to the quarter-finals. In conclusion, the race for the 2023 African Player of the Year is shaping up to be a thrilling one, with each of these excellent players bringing their unique skills and remarkable performances to the table. Whether it’s Mahrez’s finesse, Bounou’s defensive heroics, Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess, or Onana’s agility and command over his goal, each player has given fans and pundits plenty to talk about. As the year comes to a close, all eyes will be on the final decision, eagerly awaiting to see who will follow in Sadio Mane’s footsteps and take home this prestigious award. Regardless of the result, each of these athletes has made their mark on the world of football, further emphasizing Africa’s role as a formidable force in international sports.