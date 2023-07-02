Sunday July 2, 2023 – Footballer, N’Golo Kante has agreed on a deal to buy Belgian third-division side Royal Excelsior Virton just weeks after he moved to Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad.

The club said on Thursday June 29, that the former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder is set to take over ownership from Flavio Becca from July 1.

The club, which is situated near the Luxembourg border, did not disclose any financial details for the deal.

‘Flavio is obviously extremely happy to be able to hand over the keys of the club to N’Golo Kante, a player of great class, not only for his footballing qualities but also and above all for his universally recognised human qualities,’ it said in a statement.

‘Flavio is handing over a club in good financial health, free of all debt. A new board of directors will be appointed in the next few days.’

Kante left Europe after winning the Premier League with Leicester and Chelsea. He also led the London side to Champions League and FA Cup glory.

The 32-year-old was also a key member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning team and his new two-year deal at Al-Ittihad is worth a reported £172million.