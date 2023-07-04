Monday July 3, 2023 – Authorities in Brazil have hit Neymar with a £2.6million fine for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion.

An artificial lake installed at the mansion has caused concern – and has now brought punishment.

The initial complaint of an environmental crime reported to Mangaratiba City Hall stemmed from a video Neymar posted to Instagram, which was thought to show the artificial lake the former Barcelona player is building at his property.

Mangaratiba’s environmental body said in a statement on Monday that environmental infractions were made ‘in the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion.’

Neymar’s case will be probed by the local attorney general’s office, the state civil police, and environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies.

Last month Neymar’s father was alleged to have ‘insulted environmental agents and was threatened with arrest’ in a row over the banned construction work.

Brazilian outlet UOL Sport reported that Neymar Snr was cautioned that those in charge of carrying out the work need ‘more education’.

Neymar Snr was handed a fine estimated to be close to £822,000 (five million Brazilian reals) in view of the damage caused by the work to the property on the southern coast of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.