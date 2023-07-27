Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to seek to address the high cost of living affecting Kenyans and not push for a ‘handshake’ when he meets with President William Ruto.

Kabando, who commented on his social media on Wednesday, first commended Ruto for inviting Raila for talks, hoping that when they meet they need to hold an inclusive and honest discussion.

“Cheers, Mr. President for climbing down. Dear Raila, eyes on the prize: public welfare, not Handshake,” he wrote.

Kabando said the invitation was a show of statesmanship from Ruto even as he reminded them that the talks should include the solution to the tax burden and high cost of living.

“As correctly anticipated, it is, finally, statesmanship.

“May Ruto-Raila meeting prompt an inclusive and genuine dialogue #FinanceAct2023 #CostOfLivingCrisis #Statecapture agenda,” he said.

