Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna could be the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This is after he joined the race to replace Noordin Haji who was appointed as National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General last month.

In a statement, the no-nonsense Miguna, who has a beef with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga due to his unceremonious deportation saga, announced that he had applied for the DPP job which was declared vacant in June 2023.

In his post, the lawyer, who has lately been having bad blood with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, did not provide the date he submitted his application.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, yes, I have applied for the position of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” he announced.

Miguna, known for his abrasive politics, promised that he would undertake his mandate fairly and go after suspects accused of breaking the law.

According to the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the DPP directs the Inspector-General of the National Police Service (NPS) to investigate any allegations of criminal conduct.

The DPP office also institutes and undertakes the prosecution of criminal matters and all other related incidents. The office currently attracts a monthly salary of Sh765,188 with proposals by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to increase it to Sh874,500.

He will also be entitled to an official car with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc, a Ksh8 million car loan, and a Ksh35 million mortgage.

Further, the DPP has medical health insurance of Ksh10 million for inpatients and Ksh300,000 for outpatients.

The Kenyan DAILY POST