Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – A curious social media user who found a Range Rover dumped outside a residential house in Kenol, Murang’a decided to find out why the owner decided to do so.

After striking up a conversation with the owner, he narrated what he went through while he was cruising around with the Range.

He revealed that the car almost made him succumb to depression because of developing frequent mechanical problems.

He recounted how he slept in Tsavo for two days, forcing him to sleep in the cold.

After the car was towed from Tsavo to Murang’a, he decided to turn it into a dog’s kennel and bought a Probox.

