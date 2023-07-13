Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr have been sanctioned by world football governing body, FIFA over a transfer issue involving Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa.

Al Nassr have been banned from registering new players going into the new Saudi Arabia Professional League season after failing to pay Leicester City the money they owe them over Musa’s transfer.

Musa linked up with Al Nassr in 2018 after impressing at the World Cup in Russia.

Al Nassr paid Leicester City €16.50m to secure the services of Musa but the Saudi Pro League side are however yet to pay the add-ons, despite The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordering them to do so.

Al-Nassr were ordered to pay the Foxes €460,000 in performance-related add-ons.

The Saudi Arabian giants failure to obey CAS’ ruling , which has now forced FIFA to ban them from registering new players ahead of the new season.