Monday, July 10, 2023 – Canadian rapper, Drake, was bombarded with bras from his female fans while performing on stage during his It’s All a Blur Tour.
The rapper, who appeared excited by the raunchy show from the female fans had to stop his performance to pick some of the bras.
Any opinion on this?
Watch the video below
