Thursday July 6, 2023 – Faith Evans and Stevie J have reached an agreement on their divorce case.

Per RadarOnline, court documents show that on Monday (July 3) Evans informed the court that she had “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support.”

The filing continues: “There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership through counseling or other means.” While exact details weren’t provided, the settlement reportedly includes coverage of both spousal support and attorney fees.

The two have been in the process of separation for over two years by this point. They initially married back in 2018 after being friends for over 20 years. Despite the divorce, it was unclear if the two would go through with parting ways after Stevie J pleaded for forgiveness, last Mother’s Day.

Faith Evans filed an emergency motion to have the car, a 2023 Mercedes Sprinter Van, returned as she purchased it this year with her own money.

The incident in question allegedly transpired on April 12 after Evans went to bed, at which point Stevie took the keys and drove away with the vehicle, she claimed.

Evans said she followed up with Stevie and asked him to return the vehicle, but he declined. She added in the docs that she had previously filed a police report reporting the vehicle stolen, which the court granted and ordered the car to be returned immediately.

The “You Used to Love Me” singer also asked the court to intervene to make sure Stevie J couldn’t drive the van, as well as her other vehicles, including a 2020 Mercedes G Wagon and Chrysler Pacifica.