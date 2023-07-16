Saturday, July 15, 2023 – Faith Evans and Stevie J. have finalised their divorce nearly two years after their split.

On Thursday, July 13, the singer and the music producer’s divorce was finalized in Los Angeles, thus restoring them both ‘to the status of single persons,’ according to a report by People.

The settlement comes nearly two years after the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star born Steven Aaron Jordan initially filed the petition with the courts.

Both parties executed a marital status agreement to address the disposition of spousal support, property division, and attorney fees, although details of the agreement were not disclosed.

In documents obtained by the publication, Evans asked for the courts to deny Jordan’s request for spousal support.

For her part, the singer did not make a request for support from Jordan following their formal separation in May 2020.

‘Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent which have caused an irremediable breakdown of their marriage,’ the court documents read, which went on to state, ‘There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling, a further waiting period, or any other means whatsoever.’

Evans and Jordan had been friends for many years due to his work as a record producer through the Bad Boy record label, which included Evans’ late husband The Notorious B.I.G.

Evans had been married to Biggie for nearly three years at the time of his murder in Los Angeles in March 1997.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club in December 2016, the Grammy Award winner went public with his romance with Faith and announced he and the You Used To Love Me singer were an item.

‘I’ve known her for like 25 years,’ Jordan told the hosts Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy at the time.

‘We were like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.’

The couple ended up tying the knot in July 2018 in a Las Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family.

Within a year of their nuptials, the pair opened up to People about how married life had changed their relationship.

‘I got to put in more work, know what I’m saying? I upped it from three to five times a day,’ Stevie J. said, in a suggestive reference to their sex life.

‘I knew he was going to go there with it,’ Evans added. ‘I already knew.’

The former couple don’t share any children together but Evans has four children from her previous relationships, and Jordan has six kids of his own from previous relationships.