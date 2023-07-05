Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithinka Linturi, has assured Kenyans that the cost of Unga will come down in the coming months.

Speaking on Tuesday, Linturi said that the country expects a bumper harvest after the government issued farmers with subsidized fertilizer.

Linturi further added that Unga prices will significantly drop to levels never seen in 10 years.

“Our commitment is once this harvest is done, the cost of Unga will come down to levels Kenyans have never experienced in the past 10 years. The cost of Unga will drastically reduce because we will have enough maize,” Linturi said.

The CS further revealed that the average maize consumption is around 50 to 52 million bags per year, which will come from the harvest.

“I do not expect a deficit beyond five million bags. We are in discussion with Zambia, which is going to give us more maize,” he said.

