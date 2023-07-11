Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Former nominated MP, Wilson Sossion, has criticized the ongoing anti-government protests organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, terming them illegal.

In an interview with K24 TV on Tuesday morning, Sossion called for criminalizing all anti-government demonstrations organized by the opposition.

According to Sossion, protests by the opposition have always led to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties, something he said organizers should take responsibility for.

The former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) secretary general argued that protests led by the former prime minister were adding value to the country.

“From tomorrow, all these demonstrations should be criminalized because they are not adding any value to the country.

“Those aren’t demonstrations; they are criminal activities,” Sossion said.

Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga have been calling for protests over the high cost of living and Finance Bill 2023 which has already been declared illegal by the High Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST