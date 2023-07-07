Friday July 7, 2023 – Ex-Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care with “bleeding around the brain”.

His former club Ajax announced in a statement on social media this afternoon that van der Sar was currently in hospital in a “stable condition” after suffering from bleeding on the brain.

In the statement, Ajax said:

“On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain.

“He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow.

“Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

Although no further details were given by Ajax, PA Media said van der Sar, 52, was admitted to a hospital while away in Croatia after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

Van der Sar played 186 games for Manchester United from 2005 to 2011 and made 226 appearances for Ajax from 1990 to 1999.

He also played 127 matches for Fulham from 2001 to 2005.

Fulham took to Twitter following the announcement to send a message of support to their former goalkeeper.

In a tweet, Fulham said: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

Manchester United on Twitter added: “Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin.”

