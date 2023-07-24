Monday, July 24, 2023 – Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker was spotted holding hands with a married CNN anchor while attending former employee, Don Lemon’s weekend bash in the Hamptons — with his current girlfriend Allison Gollust.

Zucker, 58, who left CNN last year following reports of his affair with Gollust, a former executive vice president at the company, was seen hand-in-hand with Alisyn Camerota, 57, on Saturday, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

Camerota, a mother-of-three and the host of “CNN Tonight,” was flashing a smile and wearing a white top, black shorts and heels as she clasped hands with Zucker, who had on beige shorts and a blue polo.

Gollust, 50, was also attending the same party, but was seen leaving alone, wearing a white mini dress and sandals.

“Allison and Jeff have never been happier. He and Camerota were going to meet Allison for coffee,” A source reportedly told Daily Mail.

The CNN CEO stepped down from his $6-million-a-year position in February, and he and Gollust have since been repeatedly pictured together as a couple.

Zucker and Gollust have since divorced from their respective spouses.

The pair worked together for 20 years at CNN and NBC, and lived in the same apartment building.