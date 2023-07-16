Sunday, July 16, 2023 – The Inter-Religious Council of Kenya with representatives from Christian, Muslim, and Hindu communities have condemned the teargassing of children of Kihumbuni Primary School in Kangemi during the Wednesday protests.

In a statement, IRCK Chairman Rev. Fr. Joseph Mutie raised concern over the violent protests that were witnessed on Wednesday across the country.

“We are deeply concerned by the use of live ammunition and excessive force on protestors by our security agencies.

“We also condemn the destruction and looting of property that was witnessed during the demonstrations,” part of the statement read.

Rev Mutie appealed to President William Ruto to address the high cost of living which is proving a burden to many Kenyans.

“We appeal to President Dr. William Ruto to extend his arm of national fatherhood beyond the political class and reach out to all Kenyans who are struggling with the high cost of living.

“Consider the cry of Kenyans as many families are feeling the strain of the economic burden and struggling to stay afloat,” he stated.

At the same time, The IRCK Chairman appealed to the Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to hold on to further demonstrations and instead give dialogue a chance.

“We urge the Azimio coalition to call on their supporters not to break the law but remember to be each other’s keepers during this time of economic crises whilst the nation works together towards a solution to the challenges that we are facing.

“We further appeal to the Azimio Coalition to hold on to any demonstrations and give a chance to dialogue in the interest of maintaining peace,” Mutie stated.

