Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has chided Azimio la Umoja’s plan to collect 10 million signatures to topple President William Ruto.

Speaking during the burial of David Muriithi in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, Gachagua said that the government was concerned about the protests held by Azimio across the country on Friday.

“We are very disturbed by the events of yesterday. The destruction that came out of the ill-planned demonstration by Azimio.

“These Azimio people must know that elections are over, they must move on.

“The truth is that William Ruto is the president and nothing can change that fact.

“Even if Azimio collects 10 million signatures, where will they take them?” he stated.

He affirmed that Ruto was the President and told Azimio to accept and move on and prepare for the 2027 General Election.

“Azimio is saying they can remove President Ruto from office, they were unable to stop him from becoming President when they had power, how do they intend to go about it when they are out there in the wilderness? ” Gachagua posed.

ODM leader Raila Odinga announced that they would collect ten million signatures from Kenyans in their bid to oust President William Ruto.

The Former Premier announced that the people have started the process of taking back the power given to people to represent them.

“I Raila Odinga will start here today. You will also get the papers to sign so that by next week we have 10 million signatures,” he declared as he signed the papers.

The Opposition is protesting the high cost of living since the President signed the Finance Bill 2023 into law, now Finance Act 2023.

