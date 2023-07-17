Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Former Togo, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has explained why he believes Victor Osimhen should get the 2023 African Player of the Year award.

Osimhen helped Napoli win their first league title since 1990 scoring 26 goals to become the first player from Africa to win the golden boot in the Italian topflight.

His impressive performance last season has placed him as one of the favourites for the award.

The last time a Nigerian won the award was Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Adebayor -winner of the award in 2008 – said Osimhen’s performance last season gives him the advantage.

“It’s very simple, we have seen the season and for me if you ask me who deserve the 2023 African Player of the Year award its Osimhen, because of what he has done with Napoli, scoring in all the biggest games in Italy and also winning the Scudetto.

“He has done quite well, who is there (to challenge Osimhen) Sadio Mane was injured and had a difficult season, Mohamed Salah had one of his worst season in his career, there’s the guy from Cameroon Zambo Anguissa but the star player in Napoli is Osimhen.

“If you ask me to vote and I am given 10 votes I will give 12 to Osimhen for the 2023 African Player of the Year.“