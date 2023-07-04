Monday July 3, 2023 – Elon Musk has admitted that he still needs a lot more training after undergoing an exhausting training session with a UFC Hall of Famer and ex-world champion ahead of the battle of the billionaires with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Twitter and Tesla owner shared the update ahead of the mega-bout after undergoing further intense preparations.

The 52-year-old had a grueling session with UFC legend Georges St Pierre (GSP) after he had offered to train him for the fight.

Musk posed for a photo alongside GSP, popular American podcaster host and combat expert Lex Fridman, and martial arts instructor John Danaher ahead of a proposed meeting with Zuckerberg.