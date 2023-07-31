Monday, July 31, 2023 – Former Chelsea winger, Eden Hazard is ‘contemplating retirement’ at the age of just 32 after leaving Real Madrid.

The Belgian footballer joined the Spanish giants for £100 million in 2019 after establishing himself as one of the best players in the world at Chelsea but struggled to make much of an impact due to an injury setback.

He was limited to just 54 league appearances in four years with Los Blancos, and scored just seven goals across all competitions.

There was talk of Hazard linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami or returning to his native Belgium after ending his Real contract early, but he is now considering retirement.

According to reports in AS, the 32-year-old has rejected an offer from Miami and may hang up his boots altogether given the toll injuries have taken on his body.

They also claim that he and his family are settled in Madrid and do not want to leave, which may impact any future decision.

Hazard has already retired from international football, bowing out after Belgium’s group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

The forward won the Premier League and Europa League twice, scoring 110 goals in 352 games in a spell that saw him pick up four Player of the Year awards.

At Madrid, he still won plenty of trophies, winning two La Liga titles, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.