Friday, July 21, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has urged Azimio politicians who have been arrested to be humble to the police.

In a statement yesterday, Cherargei also told Raila Odinga’s allies to remember to eat well, look for good lawyers, cash bail and to dress warmly.

“Under the handshake government, I used to be arrested on a weekly basis, at one time I was arrested in Nandi taken to Eldoret, Kitale, Bungoma, Busia and finally put in custody in Kisumu Central Police station.”

“There is nothing unusual about being arrested by police if you have not committed any crime.

“My advice when arrested by police you need three things; Heavy eating cash bail/good lawyer warm clothing and be humble to police,” he tweeted.

So far, several Azimio politicians have been arrested, while others have been abducted by the Kenya Kwanza government in connection to the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

Among the politicians is Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, who was arrested on Tuesday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

