Sunday, July 2, 2023 – As Kenyans continue to mourn the deaths of tens of people who perished in the Londiani tragic accidents, Peter Otieno, one of the drivers present along the Kericho-Nakuru highway, has given a harrowing account of the events leading up to the tragedy.

According to the driver who was driving on the opposite side of the road, he noticed the trailer speeding in his direction prompting him to slow down to avoid a collision.

However, another driver behind him mistakenly assumed he stopped to buy something at the busy market and went on to overtake it. Unfortunately, this assumption proved fatal as the vehicle crashed with the trailer.

“I had arrived at the junction when I saw the trailer speeding prompting me to slow down to avoid the accident. The driver behind me decided to overtake and that’s how the collision occurred,” he stated.

This resulted in the multiple-car crash that has since been termed a national disaster by political leaders.

Additionally, the husband of one of the traders working at the market recalled how the trailer lost control and veered toward the market.

“When I heard the news, I was worried since my wife works at the market. She told me that after seeing the vehicle heading in their direction at high speed, she ran for safety before heading home,” he stated.

Reports indicated that the trailer heading to Kericho Town lost control at Londiani Junction and rammed into seven matatus and bodabodas killing over 52 people at the Londiani Junction killing several and injuring many.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.