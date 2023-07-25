Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) were filmed chasing after a truck driver who refused to stop.

The driver was flagged down along a major highway during a crackdown and instead of following the orders, he sped off, leading to a dramatic chase.

While NTSA is tasked with ensuring the safety of Kenyans on the roads, they risked the lives of other motorists while chasing after the truck.

The defiant truck driver gave the officials a hard time as they desperately tried to arrest him.

He displayed his driving prowess as he escaped.

Watch the video.

