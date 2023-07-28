Friday, July 28, 2023 – Residents of Kisii town were treated to a dramatic scene after a man confronted his wife over cheating allegations.

He went to her workplace breathing fire and demanded to check her phone after he suspected that she was engaged in extra-marital affairs.

A confrontation ensued between the two as the woman defended herself against the cheating allegations and asked her husband to give her back the phone.

“Bring my phone. I have not called any man,” she was heard saying as her husband insisted that she was cheating on him.

The video comes at a time when infidelity among married Kenyan couples is on the rise.  

A study conducted by a research company recently revealed that at least two marriages out of every three marriages in the country have witnessed a case of cheating within the last year.

