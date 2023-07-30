Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Mourners who attended a burial in Kakamega on Saturday were treated to a dramatic scene after rowdy bhangi smokers chased pastors away and took over the burial ceremony.

In a video shared on social media, the bhangi smokers are seen causing chaos while demanding to bury the deceased without the help of pastors.

In most burials, pastors preside over the ceremony as mourners watch but in this burial, the bhang smokers insisted on conducting the ceremony without involving the pastors.

The ganja smokers reportedly have their own rules which they follow if one of them dies.

They believe that a bhangi smoker should not be buried by a pastor.

According to one of the mourners, the bhangi smokers who disrupted the ceremony had travelled all way the way from Nairobi with the body of the deceased.

“Hao vijana walikua wametoka Nairobi na nilisikia wanavuta bhangi.

“Ni jambo la ajabu sana kufukuza wachungaji,’’ the seemingly shocked mourner said and condemned their actions.

Watch full video of the dramatic burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.