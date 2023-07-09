Sunday July 8, 2023 – There were chaos on Saturday, July 8, after a man disrupted the wedding of a woman alleged to be his girlfriend to another man.

A video shared online showed a man in Blue Agbada barricading the bridal convoy.

A man who recorded the video said ‘A bride fainted.

She got pregnant for another man and the partner is finding out on their wedding day’.

The bride who couldn’t take the agony passed out on the road as her bridesmaid and others tried to revive her before rushing her out of the scene.

Some people however believe that it is be a skit.

