Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – There was drama yesterday after a Boda Boda rider confronted Molo Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani live on TV while trying to sell UDA lies.

The UDA MP faced difficulties in his attempts to sell President William Ruto’s vision of revolutionizing the boda-boda sector.

Ruto’s plan to introduce electric motorbikes was met with skepticism as boda riders questioned its potential impact and feasibility.

During the live interview, angry Asborn Agayi, Chairman of Boda-boda Embakasi East, chided Kuria Kimani, accusing him of lying and misleading the public.

Kimani had argued that riders would realise huge profit margins should they embrace electric bikes as advised by Ruto. Motorcycles fuelled by petrol, he stated, were using Ksh5 per kilometre, which was quite expensive considering the cost of living.

“With an electric bike, a boda-boda rider will be using Ksh3 per kilometre,” Kuria stated that adopting Ruto’s plan would reduce operating costs by 50 per cent and subsequently increase profits.

Contrary to Kimani’s assurances, Agayi alleged that the riders would make little or no profit by ditching their fuel-powered motorbikes.

“The problem with high salaries individuals is that they are not familiar with the plight of the common mwananchi. My brother, with your suit, don’t you see that you are lying?”

“Before making such assertions, it is prudent to involve all stakeholders. To charge the battery, it takes 3-4 units which are Ksh120,” Agayi stated, adding that he had tested most of the electric bikes unveiled in Kenya.

He added that in addition to other rates, the cost of fully charging a motorcycle would rise to Ksh200, powering the bike up to 80 kilometres only.

According to Agayi, using Kimani’s Ksh3 per kilometre calculation, a rider can earn a paltry Ksh40 profit per 80 kilometres.

He further argued that electric bike components had to be imported, unlike petrol-fuelled motorcycles with readily available spare parts.

