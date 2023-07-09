Sunday, 09 July 2023 – A hilarious video circulating on social media captures a Nigerian man repossessing all the gifts he bought for his ex-girlfriend.
He visited her house accompanied by friends to collect the gifts which included handbags, shoes, and a phone.
The trending video shows the man walking away with the items surrounded by his friends.
The incident occurred after his ex-girlfriend requested to end the relationship.
The video has sparked reactions, with many men praising him and calling him a legend.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>