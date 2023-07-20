Thursday, 20 July 2023 – A police officer has been arrested in Makueni County after he allegedly collaborated with protesters to cause mayhem.

Constable Evans Otieno was reportedly seen engaging with the protesters who were blocking the road and stoning motorists on Thursday, July 20, prompting authorities to investigate him further.

A day prior to his arrest, Otieno was also among the rioters who attacked Emali Police Station and its officers.

He was found in possession of 40 rolls of bhang with an estimated street value of Ksh 2, 000 during his arrest.

The discovery compounded the seriousness of the situation as it added a drug-related offence to his charges.

Authorities have vowed to conduct a thorough and transparent inquiry to shed light on the cop’s involvement in the demos and drug possession.

“Please be informed that No.117670 Pc Evans Otieno of this command whose recommendation letter ref. kps/Dig/Est/Hrm/30/vol.v/4 dated June 19, 2023, was arrested today the 20 day of July 2023 along Msa/Nbi highway at Emali,” a police report reads.

“The said officer was also seen by his colleagues yesterday the 19th of July 2023 being among the rioters who were pelting stones at Emali police station and police officers.

During his arrest, after a quick search, he was found in possession of 40 rolls of bhang (cannabis sativa) whose street value is approximately Ksh2000,” the statement added.

