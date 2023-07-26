Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – The internet has erupted after a jilted man went the extra mile to protect his marriage after finding out that a Narok-based lawyer identified as Kennedy Kipkorir of Lel Advocates is having an affair with his wife.

He hung posters outside Narok Law Court and warned Kennedy to keep off his wife.

The cheating man’s wife works at the Narok Law Court in the criminal section.

She probably fell in love with the lawyer after meeting him in the line of duty.

The heartbroken man displayed the phone numbers of both his wife and her illicit lover on the posters.

Lately, infidelity among married Kenyan couples has increased. A survey released recently revealed that at least two marriages out of every three marriages in the country have witnessed a case of cheating within the last year. See the trending photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.