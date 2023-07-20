Thursday, 20 July 2023 – A medical worker based in Migori is nursing injuries after he was shot and injured by a police officer.

Dr. Ken Omondi was reporting to work on Thursday morning when he was confronted by a plain-clothed police officer and shot in the arm.

Police officers have been accused of using excessive force while quelling protests in various parts of the country.

Several innocent Kenyans have lost their lives after being hit by stray bullets.

See photo of the injured doctor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.