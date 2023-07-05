Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga to respect President William Ruto and halt his planned demonstrations on Friday.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has announced demos across the country dubbed Saba Saba to protest against the high cost of living in the country.

Kidero who spoke on Wednesday when he appeared in an interview on K24 said Kenyans will not buy fear or succumb to threats after Odinga called for a rally on Friday this week.

He said the ODM leader is known for planning violence, adding that it is time he stops misusing the youths.

“I do not think the President is going to bend to threats, intimidation, and blackmail. The price of petrol has gone up in not only Africa but the whole world,” Kidero said.

According to him, Azimio la Umoja politicians are using threats and intimidation which will not scare Ruto whatsoever.

