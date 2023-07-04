Tuesday July 4, 2023 – Transgender, Miss Sahhara, has shared screenshots of her conversation with her mother in which the woman said she doesn’t want to be reminded of things she is working hard to be at peace with.

It all started when the former beauty queen wished her mother a Happy Pride and referred to her as her dog’s grandmother.

Reacting to the message, her mother told her off, saying she doesn’t want to be referred to as the grandmother of a dog as it’s a curse and taboo in her culture.

“That’s great but it is not my grandchild. God forbid let me give birth to a dog. It is a curse and taboo in my culture please. Please remember that. Don’t force what you like on me just like I can’t force what I like on you. I don’t like it. I don’t want a dog for a grandchild so don’t tell me that next time. I am not joking,” the mother said.

“That you are not married with children is painful enough. Don’t remind me of things I am working very hard to be at peace with. Don’t force a dog on me. A dog is not my grandchild. I am a human being.”

