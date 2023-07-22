Saturday, July 22, 2023 – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised President William Ruto’s administration to stay firm on his new tax measures amid increased protests by Raila Odinga’s Opposition.

In its Risk Assessment Matrix detailed in the Country Report for July 2023, IMF predicted the emergence of protests over the high cost of living which sparked countrywide demonstrations.

The risk was ranked as medium – meaning the multilateral lender does not see the ongoing demonstrations as a threat to Ruto’s plans.

“Unrest could reemerge in connection with protests against the higher cost of living, the need to raise more taxes, and the electoral process supported by the political opposition,” IMF analysed.

The IMF has advised the country to “Remain committed to reforms under the program” despite the mounting pressure from different groups including the Catholic Church for the government to repeal the Finance Act.

The IMF maintains in its review that the price of basic commodities could shoot up also owing to other global factors.

“Keep domestic fuel prices aligned with global fuel prices while compressing expenditure to contain fiscal pressures.

“If the shock is persistent, tighten monetary policy to ensure inflationary expectations remain well-anchored,” IMF advised.

The US-based lender has advised Ruto to stick to the reforms despite a mirage of challenges predicted.

“Risks from poor implementation capacity from the new government initiatives would lead to higher budget deficits, which would increase debt ratios, crowd out private investment, and ultimately weaken growth,” the financial institution stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST