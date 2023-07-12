Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – A Twitter user, Dambatta, has said women who become ‘chubby’ after marriage shouldn’t blame their husbands if they start looking for new wives.
He says many women are skinny at the onset of marriage but end up eating senselessly
They then become fat and the husbands look elsewhere for side chicks or second wives
