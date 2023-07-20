Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was conspicuously missing during the Wednesday Azimio One Kenya Alliance’s protests, raising a lot of speculations on the whereabouts of Jakom as he is known by his rambunctious supporters.

Some of his supporters claimed the septuagenarian has been arrested and others claimed he has been detained at his home.

However, some pro-government bloggers like Dennis Itumbi claimed the old man was a no-show because he has an acute heart problem and his doctors advised him to take a rest for three days.

Itumbi further claimed that Raila Odinga visited his cardiologist at Landmark Plaza on Tuesday and he was advised to rest for three days.

“Those who saying we’re unable to locate where Raila Odinga is are greatly misplaced! As of 8 a.m., Raila Odinga was admitted to the Nairobi hospital with heart problems.

“Later on, he went to Landmark Plaza to see a cardiologist.

“After the doctor’s examination and tests, Mzee was told to take bed rest, and after that, he headed to a hotel in Westlands,” Itumbi wrote in his Twitter post on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST