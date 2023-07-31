Monday, July 31, 2023 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union [KMPDU] has criticised Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha over the immigration policy against doctors.

This is after the CS claimed that her ministry had involved the union in the formulation of the controversial migration policy seeking to regulate the movement of medical workers abroad.

Speaking to the issue, KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah, faulted the CS’s claims, adding that the union has already filed a petition before the Senate to stop its implementation.

The secretary-general emphasised that the union will staunchly oppose any attempts to regulate the migration of medical practitioners, particularly in light of the government’s failure to provide better alternatives for healthcare professionals within the country.

“No, they are not involving us in the formulation of that policy.

“The ministry needs to know that they cannot be making decisions on behalf of doctors without involving them.

“We need to be part and parcel of this and that is why we have already filed a petition before the Senate to stop its implementation,” Dr. Davji Atellah asserted.

“In fact, we learned about the migration policy on the media.

“And it is very bad that the government can try to stop doctors from seeking greener pastures when in fact they are not granting them any greener pastures here in Kenya,” he remarked.

He urged the ministry to reconsider its approach and involve doctors in the decision-making process, before implementing any new policies.

Dr. Atellah expressed deep concern over the present salaries of doctors, describing the current rates as demeaning.

The unionist emphasised that certain expatriates, who have fewer specialisations, are earning higher salaries than well-established doctors in the country.

The unionist further raised concerns regarding the government’s employment record, with only 10% of graduates being employed since 2016.

Additionally, he expressed distress over the alarming number of unemployed medical practitioners in the country, pegging the number at over 4,000.

Conclusively, Dr. Davji lobbied for the implementation of a more effective working framework that would guarantee better salaries and well-structured promotion systems.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.