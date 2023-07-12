Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – A doctor has questioned a recent photo rapper, Olamide, shared online.

The doctor mentioned that the photo shows cannisters of Nitrious oxides close to the bed Olamide sat on in the photo.

He alleged that Olamide pumped the gas into the balloon and was inhaling it.

Nitrous oxide is a gas that is inhaled recreationally for its rapid but short-lived feelings of euphoria, relaxation, calmness, and sense of detachment.