Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Popular disc jockey Michael Macharia alias DJ Brownskin, was over the weekend filmed enjoying a night out with an unidentified lady in one of the city clubs.

In the video, the disgraced DJ is seen kissing the hot damsel as they danced the night away.

She was clearly enjoying his company.

Brownskin was released on a cash bail of Sh 100,000 last month.

He was charged with three charges of aiding suicide, neglecting to prevent a felony, and destroying evidence by deleting the videos he had uploaded on his social media regarding the suicidal incident of his wife Sharon Njeri at their house in July 2022.

He was arrested after a video of him recording his wife taking poison went viral.

This latest video of Brownskin enjoying a night out with a lady has elicited mixed reactions among social media users.

Some said that he was just trying to hide his pain and misery.

“There are some things you can’t escape in this world.

“Believe me, if he sees someone who closely resembles his late wife, it affects him big time’’ a social media user wrote.

“I am bleeding for the kids left behind by the wife’’ another social media user wrote.

