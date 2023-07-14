Friday, 14 July 2023 – Parents of 2-year-old Chelsea Wangui are in distress after she was kidnapped by an unidentified person.

The missing girl was playing with other kids at Kayole Junction when she was kidnapped on Tuesday around 6 PM.

Efforts to trace her have proved futile.

Her photo was circulated on social media as her family desperately tries to trace her.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please visit the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.