Monday, 17 July 2023 – A concerned Kenyan has shared a disheartening video to show how drug abuse has turned the youth in Mombasa into zombies.

The video was filmed in the backstreets where drug peddlers ply their illegal trade.

The drug addicts were zombified after consuming hard drugs which have adverse effects on their health.

Sadly, those filmed are young and energetic men whose lives have been wrecked by drugs.

Drug abuse is surging in the Coast region, with stakeholders saying county governments have failed to rehabilitate hundreds of young people who are hooked to cocaine, bhang, and heroin.

There are thousands of drug dens in the Coast region where drug barons supply all manner of drugs to the addicts.

Watch the video.

